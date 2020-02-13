Three people in custody after a man was shot in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three men are in custody after a man was shot on Thursday afternoon in Peoria.

Peoria Police Department Spokeswoman Amy Dotson said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. in the 1800 block of Griswold Rd. Seven rounds were reported, and three men had fled the scene.

One of the men was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and the other two were found shortly after.

Dotson said the man was transported to a local hospital via a private vehicle and his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.