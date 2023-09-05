PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three people were ordered to pay restitution after being convicted in Peoria’s federal court for fraud connected with the Paycheck Protection Program.

Rasheem McCree, Adrian Morris and Kendall Mack were all charged individually and in separate cases but all admitted they bilked the government out of a combined $189,862 in COVID-19 relief money.

All three appeared before U.S. District Judge James Shadid on Tuesday.

McCree, 38, was ordered to serve 27 months in federal prison which would be served after any sentence imposed in a pending 2022 Tazewell County case where he’s charged with weapons and drug charges as well as being a armed habitual criminal. Restitution of $89,981 was ordered and paid to the following agencies:

$19,659 to Small Business Administration

$15,440 to Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation;

$12,000 to Arizona Department of Economic Security

$13,590 to Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry;

$13,650 to New York State Department of Labor

$15,642.00 to Illinois Department of Employment Security

Morris, 27, was ordered to serve two years in federal prison. His restitution totaled $60,642 and will go to the following agencies:

$17,082 to Small Business Administration

$15,642 to Illinois Department of Employment Security

$15,210 to Louisiana Workforce Commission

$10,224 to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry

Both men are allowed to remain free on bond and will surrender to officials with the federal Bureau of Prisons on Nov. 14.

A third man, Kendall Mack, was given credit time already served since last winter. He was placed on three years of probation. His restitution was $339,239 and will go to the SBA in the amount of $22,156 and to Capital Plus Financial LLC in the amount of $17,083.

When their indictments were announced last year, two others were charged. Sammie Wright faces similar charges. His case is pending for trial in October. The fifth man, Jacolby Carlton, pleaded guilty to, like the others, making a false statement, and will be sentenced later this year.