Three polling places in Peoria being moved ahead of primary

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three polling places in Peoria County have been moved ahead of the March 17 primary election amid safety and health concerns, the Peoria County Board of Election Commissioners said Tuesday.

The Election Commission was notified by Independence Village of Peoria, St. Sharbel Apartments, and Lutheran Hillside Village of their inability to be polling places due to the concerns for the well-being of elderly residents regarding the risks of influenza and potentially COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus. All affected voters will be notified by mail of their new polling place.

Precincts PE80, PE83, and PE85 voters will move from Independence Village to ICC Peoria, 5407 N University St.

Precinct PE57 voters will move from St. Sharbel Apartments to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1427 W Lake Ave.

Precincts PE86 and RI03 voters will move from Lutheran Hillside Village to Mossville Methodist Church, 1015 E Mossville Rd.

Alternatively, people may still vote by mail. The deadline to apply is 7 p.m. Thursday. All ballots received postmarked on or before March 17 will be counted.

“We respect that these facilities are looking after the best interests of their elderly, at-risk population,” Thomas Bride, Director of the Peoria County Election Commission said. “We apologize for any inconvenience these changes may have caused, but we appreciate everyone’s understanding of the current situation.”

Questions about precinct changes, vote by mail or early voting for Peoria County residents should be directed to the Peoria County Election Commission at (309) 324-2300. Questions regarding COVID-19 response plans and information should be directed to local health departments. Peoria County: Diana Scott, Communications Manager (309) 679-6609 or dscott@peoriacounty.org.

Early voting is also available through the Monday prior to the election. Early voting dates and times can be found at www.peoriaelections.org.