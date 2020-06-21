Three separate overnight shootings in Peoria; police say suspect(s) fled in vehicles after each incident

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are reporting three separate shootings from late Friday night through early Saturday morning.

At 11:19 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 2600 block of North Atlantic street on a shotspotter alert of seven rounds.

Officers saw a car quickly leaving the scene and found a 36-year-old man inside the home with gun shot wounds to the leg and abdomen.

Officers say his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

They say he was attending a house party when the suspect opened fire at a group outside.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Nearly four hours later at 3:17 a.m., officers responded to a shotspotter alert of nine rounds at the 1600 block of North New York Street.

Officers found a 19-year-old man on a porch of a home with a gun shot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Police say the victim was walking when he was shot by a passing vehicle. There was also property damage found at a nearby garage.

Just eight minutes after the New York Street shooting, officers responded to a local hospital where an 18-year-old man had been dropped off via private vehicle.

He had a gun shot wound to the arm. Officers say he told them he was in a vehicle when he was shot by a suspect from another vehicle.

Peoria Police say it is unknown if the three incidents are related at this time. It is also unknown if there is only one suspect, or multiple.