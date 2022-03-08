UPDATE (11:16 p.m.) — Bloomington Police confirm that two are dead, and one person is critically injured after a shooting incident on Four Seasons Road in Bloomington Tuesday.

According to a Bloomington Police Facebook post, police were dispatched to an apartment complex after a 911 call came in at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, police learned that three people had been shot.

A 6-year-old child was fatally injured by gunfire and later pronounced deceased on scene by the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

A 35-year-old man was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital with critical gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m. by the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

A 32-year-old woman was also transported by the Bloomington Fire Department to St. Joseph’s Hospital with critical and life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the homicides occurred during a domestic violence incident inside the apartment. The circumstances remain under investigation.

“I want to give my sincerest condolences to the family of those who were impacted by this tragedy. Our department is conducting a thorough and complete investigation,” Bloomington Chief of Police Jamal Simington said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jeff Engle at 309-434-2371 or at JEngle@cityblm.org or contact Detective Tyrel Klein at 309-434-2366 or at Tklein@cityblm.org.”

There is believed to be no threat to the public at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.