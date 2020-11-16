Three taken into custody after shots fired at Peoria police

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A shooting incident on MacArthur Highway in Peoria led to three people being taken into custody.

Peoria Police spokesperson Amy Dotson said around 12:30 p.m., a plain-clothed officer was in the area when he saw a man armed with a gun enter a vehicle. She said the officer followed the vehicle and called for marked patrol units to pull the vehicle over.

Dotson said shortly after the call was made, the vehicle stopped and the occupant exited to fire shots at the plain-clothed officer. The officer told dispatch shots were fired and asked for police to respond to the area. She said the officer did not try to stop the vehicle nor did he return fire.

Police say the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot on W. John H. Gwynn Jr. Ave. and N. Saratoga St. Dotson said he was eventually taken into custody in the area. Casings and the gun used were recovered in the area.

Dotson said the vehicle was later found in the area of W. Martin Luther King Drive and W. John H. Gwynn Jr. Ave. She said there were two other people in the vehicle who were taken to Peoria Police Department Criminal Investigations Division for interviewing purposes.

Multiple police were at the scene. Crime tape is up and officers are also across the street at Valeska Hinton Early Childhood school.

There were no reported injuries from the shooting. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.