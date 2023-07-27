PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three boys were arrested after they fled from a stolen vehicle at approximately 12:22 a.m. Thursday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially located a stolen vehicle near Thrush and Peoria Avenues. The vehicle was traveling at a slow speed due to a wheel being damaged.

Officers saw three boys flee the vehicle on foot near Delaware and Arcadia Avenues. All three were taken into custody.

A fourth person drove away from the scene in the stolen vehicle, which was later found unoccupied near Hillcrest Place and Prospect Road. The fourth person was not found.

After searching the vehicle, officers located a ghost gun with an automatic switch. After being interviewed, the boys were arrested for:

A 14-year-old was arrested for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, possession of a handgun under 21 and possession of a machine gun. He was transported to the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center.

A 17-year-old was arrested for aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and numerous traffic violations. He was transported to the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center.

A 15-year-old was arrested for resisting arrest and criminal trespass to a motor vehicle. He was released into the custody of his mother.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.