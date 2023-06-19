PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teens were arrested in connection to an attempted auto theft near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Sterling Avenue in Peoria Friday.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers responded to the attempted theft at approximately 6:21 p.m. and located the owner of the vehicle.

A short time later, officers located three juveniles who matched the description of the suspects and took them into custody without incident.

A 13 and 14-year-old were arrested for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, and a third 14-year-old was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

All three were transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

