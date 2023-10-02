PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teens and a man were taken into custody last Friday after a gun accidently fired, Peoria police said.

According to Semone Roth, a Peoria police spokeswoman, officers were called to the 3800 block of West Warwick Street shortly before 9 p.m. Friday on a report of a gunshot being fired.

When they arrived, they learned that two kids, 13- and 14-years-old, were playing a handgun when it went off and struck a wall. No one was injured and the firearm was taken by police, Roth said.

During the course of the investigation, three people — the two teens and 18-year-old Jalen Perez — were taken into custody by officers.

The 14-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were booked on charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapon, possession of a firearm by a person under 21 and obstructing justice. The boy was also booked on the charge of reckless discharge.

Both were taken to the county’s juvenile detention center. Whether they were still being held on Monday was not immediately known.

Perez was taken to the Peoria County Jail where he was booked on similar charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapon, possession of a firearm by a person under 21 and obstructing justice.