PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A CityLink bus and two other vehicles were involved in a mid-morning traffic collision Tuesday on North University Street.

The collision occurred around 10:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of North University Street which is in between War Memorial Drive and Forrest Hill Avenue.

Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department said three people who were on the bus suffered minor injuries. A WMBD reporter saw at least one person being loaded into an ambulance.

Peoria police were on the scene but no further details were available.

A sedan appeared to have been “sideswiped” and was missing a side mirror.

This story will be updated when we get more information.