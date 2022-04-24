WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Two Tazewell County men were honored for their roles in conducting the Underground Railroad.

This is the fifth and final event in the “Coordinators of the Underground Railroad” series, aimed at recognizing such coordinators throughout Tazewell county.

Sunday marked the 175th anniversary of the arrest and trial of George Kern and John Randolph Scott for harboring runaway slaves.

The event, Sunday afternoon at Five Points in Washington, was hosted by the Tazewell County Genealogical and Historical Society, NAACP Peoria Branch, the Washington Historical Society, and Tazewell County Clerk John C. Ackerman.

Tazewell county clerk, John Ackerman says the men were also honored with honorary underground railroad plagues by their tombstones yesterday.

“The mission of this has been to put those permanent markers so that history lives on forever. They’ll be able to see at the gravesite the plagues saying this individual was in the Underground Railroad,” said Ackerman.