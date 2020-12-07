Three-year-old Peoria boy has wish granted

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Christmas came early for one Peoria family.

T’Aubrae Lawson was born with only 25 percent of his intestines. He was diagnosed with gastroschisis and short bowel syndrome. This means he cannot absorb nutrients normally, and he must be fed through feeding tubes.

Despite his condition, the 3-year-old is happy and loves to play with his siblings. He did, however, qualify for Make-A-Wish Illinois, and had his wish granted Saturday.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster but it’s been amazing,” Shyterria Jordan, Lawson’s mother, said. “He actually taught me a lot too, because I actually want to be in the medical field. He taught me how to be strong. He taught me just how to be strong for my other kids and for him too.”

On Saturday afternoon, the local “Cars and Coffee” group, as well as local police and firefighters, gathered around the house. Lawson and his family got to take photos with the firetruck and police officers. This was followed by a car brigade of all the vintage cars from the local car enthusiast group.

Finally, a limo arrived to take Aubrey and his siblings to Target, Walmart, and other stores for a shopping spree.

Lawson’s mother said that his happiness has helped her get through any struggles taking care of him.

“He’s a happy kid,” Jordan said. “He’s been through a lot of surgeries throughout his life. But overall, he’s an amazing kid, he’s always happy, he’s a lovable kid. I call him my sour patch kid.”

Make-A-Wish Illinois was founded in 1985 and has granted over 16,000 wishes throughout the state.