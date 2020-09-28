Three years after disappearance, Alexis Scott’s family still searching for answers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Vanished without a trace, but not forgotten; this past Tuesday marks three years since Alexis Scott went missing.

Sunday night, a group gathered to make sure the community doesn’t forget that she could still be out there and is hoping for some sort of closure.

Alexis Scott was last seen entering a home at 125 W. Richmond Avenue in Peoria on the night of September 22, 2017 after a night of fun and partying. She was never seen again after being dropped off at the house. Now, three years after her disappearance, her family and the Peoria community are still searching for answers.

April Allen said she thought her daughter would be found within a year and that Alexis should be at home.

“I never imagined I’d be going through this with any of my children, I have three,” Scott said.

Sunday night, Allen and a group of protesters gathered at the Rasinstorm Car Wash along Richmond Avenue and Knoxville, walking the block she was last seen on.

“Today is the day I actually filed a police report on her missing status,” Allen said. “It took about four to five days to really hear back from her friends.”

The group of around 20 prayed, chanted for justice and is determined to find answers. Allen said the whole situation has been frustrating.

“People in the community share what they know and what has been shared with them and I have no way of knowing what’s true and what’s not,” Allen said.

Kristen Meierkord a Peoria local has been part of the Alexis Scott Campaign since the beginning. She said more people need to help search for the missing mother.

“The community as a whole has seemed to have brushed this off,” Meierkord said. “This is a great turnout, I’m very happy for this, but we literally have to beg and plead for people to come out and help us search.”

The group is calling for Peoria Police to devote more time to Alexis and other cold-cases the department has yet to solve. Meierkord said the department needs to establish a cold-case unit and said it’s frustrating police don’t do more.

“As crime escalates in our community, she just gets pushed further back and further back,” Meierkord said. “We’re not going let them forget about it. We’re going hold everybody accountable.”

April Allen said she has no whereabouts as to where her daughter would be and urges the community or anyone with any information to let her or the Peoria Police Department know of any new leads.

People with the Alexis Scott project say they won’t give up hope until they have closure.

If you know anything about the disappearance of Alexis Scott, call Peoria Police at (309)-673-4521 or CrimeStoppers at (309)-673-9000.

