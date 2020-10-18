Three years later, the search continues for missing woman, Alexis Scott

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The search for a missing Peoria woman continued Sunday with volunteers taking a different approach.

Despite the rain on Sunday, volunteers with the Alexis Scott Campaign searched the fields near the former Detweiler Golf Course for any signs of the missing woman.

The group of around ten searched for clues in the disappearance of Scott who was just 20 years old when she went missing back in 2017. On Sept 22, 2017 Scott entered a home in Peoria and her family says she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Sunday, the group received help from law enforcement who kicked the search up a notch and explored the waters of the Illinois River. Director of the Fon Du Lac Park District Police Department Mike Johnson said in these situations he feels for the family.

“Our goal in any sort of situation like this is to bring closure to the families,” Johnson said.

Johnson said his department had two boats out on the water Sunday morning using both sonar and radar technology to search beneath the water. Johnson said this makes things easier if they find something.

“We usually start at 50 feet and then if we get a target, then we’ll narrow the band a little bit,” Johnson said. “It makes it a lot safer for the divers if we do get an indication of something in the water.”

Back on land, Sara Martin a volunteer with the campaign said they looked for anything that might open new leads into Alexis’ whereabouts.

“We look for bones, clothing, and blankets,” Martin said. “We look for whatever we can find.”

Martin says she’s been a part of he search since 2017 and said the area along Galena Road has been searched before, but it’s been over a year since the group has been able to search.

“Police led us here because of cell phone pings from the people they believe might be responsible,” Martin said.

Mike Johnson said with limited marine law enforcement in the area as well as environmental factors, in addition to the vast amounts of water and land; it’s common to search areas multiple times in cold cases.

“If we don’t have a good target location to start, then it’s going to take us longer obviously,” Johnson said.

Johnson said closure is important to families and police officers who’ve been working on the case for three years.

“We’ll continue to do it until we can close the case,” Johnson said.

As for Alexis’ mom, April Scott; she’s holding out hope that her daughter will be found some day soon.

“I don’t want death to be the closure, but if that’s where we are, and that is what took place, I want those responsible held accountable by every means necessary,” Scott said.

The group of volunteers said they always need help searching for Alexis and will keep searching until closure is brought to the Scott family and the community.

According to the Fon Du Lac Park District Police Department’s Facebook page, they came up with no new leads during Sunday’s search.

If you know anything about the disappearance of Alexis Scott, call Peoria Police at (309)-673-4521 or CrimeStoppers at (309)-673-9000.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected