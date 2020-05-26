Flash flooding and power outages reported across Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill– A line of thunderstorms moving from south to north have dropped a lot of rain across the Peoria area Monday night causing flash flooding.

WMBD/WYZZ Baron VIPIR Radar shows over two-inches of rainfall in and around Peoria. Flash flooding is a concern as more storms roll through. A flash flood warning has been issued for Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford County until 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

This photo was sent in by WMBD’s Treasure Roberts. It’s from Romeo B. Garrett in Peoria. Peoria Police are telling everyone to avoid the area or risk getting stuck.

Other flooding reports include two feet of water in front of UPS along Camp Street in East Peoria and along Knoxville Avenue in Peoria.

Flash flooding is not the only problem. The National Weather Service has received reports of wind damage including toppled trees. The Ameren Outage Map shows power outages across Central Illinois. Here is a link to the full report of outages.

