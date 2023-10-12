PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire just after 7 p.m. Thursday at 1713 NE Adams St., according to a press release from Battalion Chief Tom Sander.

As crews arrived on the scene, they noticed smoke coming out of the second floor of the home. Crews were able to contain the fire in the upstairs bedroom.

There were no occupants found and the fire was deemed accidental by the fire investigator.

Two residents will be displaced indefinitely and the damage is estimated to be $20,000.