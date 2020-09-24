Thursday morning shooting in Canton sends woman to hospital

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One woman is injured after a shooting took place Thursday morning in Canton.
Canton police said they are investigating a shooting that happened around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of N. 3rd Ave. Police said a male suspect shot a 25-year-old woman before fleeing the scene in a silver Ford Focus.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. At this time, her condition is unknown.
The incident is under investigation by the Canton Police Department and several other local police agencies.
