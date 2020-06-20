Tickets on sale for Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Tickets for Garth Brooks’ June 27 drive-in concert are on sale.
The show will be shown on 300 outdoor theaters across the country, including two locations in Illinois. Illinois residents wanting to see Brooks can either go to Route 66 Drive-in, located in Springfield, or to the Harvest Mood Drive-in, located in Gibson City.
The only way to buy the tickets is through Ticketmaster. The show costs $100 per vehicle, and the concert will start at dusk.
