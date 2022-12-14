PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Theatre Guild is partnering with the Ameren Illinois Broadway in Peoria Series to present the hit show STOMP at the Peoria Civic Center in January.

The “international percussion sensation” will perform on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 7:00 p.m.

STOMP began as a street performance in the UK and has grown into a fully-fledged stage show, performing in 50 countries over the past 28 years. More than 24 million people have seen the show.

The performers “make a rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound,” says co-founder/director Luke Cresswell.

A unique combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy, STOMP has created its own inimitable, contemporary form of rhythmic expression: both household and industrial objects find new life as musical instruments in the hands of an idiosyncratic band of body percussionists. It is a journey through sound, a celebration of the everyday and a comic interplay of characters wordlessly communicating through dance and drum. The American Theatre Guild

Performers create rhythm and sound of brooms, lighters, wooden poles, boots, hub caps, and anything else they have–other than conventional percussion instruments, of course.

Be sure to get your tickets for this one-night-only show.

Tickets are available at BroadwayInPeoria.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787, or at the Peoria Civic Center Box Office.

The 22­–23 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES is welcomed by the Peoria Civic Center.