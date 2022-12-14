PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Theatre Guild is partnering with the Ameren Illinois Broadway in Peoria Series to present the hit show STOMP at the Peoria Civic Center in January.
The “international percussion sensation” will perform on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 7:00 p.m.
STOMP began as a street performance in the UK and has grown into a fully-fledged stage show, performing in 50 countries over the past 28 years. More than 24 million people have seen the show.
The performers “make a rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound,” says co-founder/director Luke Cresswell.
Performers create rhythm and sound of brooms, lighters, wooden poles, boots, hub caps, and anything else they have–other than conventional percussion instruments, of course.
Be sure to get your tickets for this one-night-only show.
Tickets are available at BroadwayInPeoria.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787, or at the Peoria Civic Center Box Office.
The 22–23 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES is welcomed by the Peoria Civic Center.