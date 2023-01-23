Cheap Trick performs on the first night of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tickets go on sale Friday to see the “indisputable institution” that is Cheap Trick perform in Peoria for one night only this April.

As Cheap Trick heads back on tour, they’re scheduled to rock the Peoria Civic Center Theater on Tuesday, April 25.

The band features Robin Zander on vocals and rhythm guitar, Rick Nielsen on lead guitar, Tom Petersson on bass guitar, and Daxx Nielsen on drums.

“Since their first album in 1977, Cheap Trick has consistently put out perfectly polished power-pop and hard rock gems, and that tradition continues on In Another World…All we can do is be thankful for the longevity and endless creativity of the quartet from Rockford, Illinois,” wrote the Associated Press.

This announcement comes just days after guitarist Rick Nielsen flipped the switch on the world’s largest guitar sculpture in Joliet. “Gigantar” was lit up in its new post outside the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66.

Cheap Trick was inducted into the Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

Tickets for Cheap Trick go on sale on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster or in person at the Toyota Box Office, which is open until 2 p.m. on Friday.