PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — North America’s largest heard of photorealistic dinosaurs is just weeks away from its migration to Peoria, and tickets are still available to walk among them.

Jurassic Quest, will be open November 18-20 at the Peoria Civic Center, complete with lifelike and rideable dinosaurs, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, bounce houses, photo opportunities, and more.

The exhibit spans 165 million years, including the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods. Visitors can meet a 50-foot-long megalodon in the Ancient Oceans, or meet some of the dinosaur babies hatched at Jurassic Quest, including Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops.

Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to tooth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.

Tickets are timed entry and start at $19 each. They can be reserved online or purchased on-site, and come with a 100% refund guarantee in the event that the show is cancelled or postponed.

More information about tickets and the exhibit itself can be found at Jurassic Quest’s website.