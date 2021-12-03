Tiger, snow leopards at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington positive for COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two weeks after showing symptoms of COVID, test results on the one Sumatran Tiger and four Snow Leopards at Miller Park Zoo were returned today.

The results for all tests came back positive, and the care and treatment of the cats have not changed, because staff and veterinarians took precautions as soon as symptoms were seen according to a press release.

“Since the Katthoefer Animal Building has been closed for almost two weeks, any issue has been isolated,” said Zoo Superintendent Jay Tetzloff. “The Miller Park Zoo, as always, is safe for our guests to come out to the Zoo and enjoy Wild Lights.”

Wild Lights at the Zoo, where the space will be lit up with luminaries, will continue.