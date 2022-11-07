FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite gas prices rising 6.8 cents this week to average $4.28 per gallon Monday, an expert at GasBuddy says prices could ease up again soon.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 2.1 cents per gallon lower than one month ago, but still 72.7 cents per gallon higher than this day in 2021.

The cheapest gas price in the Peoria area on Sunday was listed at $4.04 per gallon, while the most expensive price was 55 cents higher at $4.59 per gallon.

Comparatively, the Quad Cities’ average price per gallon in $3.69, up from last week’s $3.61. The average price in the Champaign area is $4.05 per gallon, up from last week’s average of $4.02.

Across the state, the lowest price on Sunday was listed at $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive listed price was $5.87, a difference of $2.88 per gallon. The statewide average is $4.29 per gallon, 18.3 cents more expensive than last week’s average of $4.10.

The national average price per gallon has risen 6.2 cents this week to average $3.78 Monday.

Like in recent weeks, supply and costs have varied greatly across the country depending on location, but prices could improve soon.

“Just over half of the nation’s 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last week, pulling the national average back up for the time being due to big jumps in the Great Lakes and continued increases in New England and mid-Atlantic states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, the rise in the Great Lakes, brought on by tight supply, has already started to ease, and declines should start again.”

The price of diesel rose slightly this week, averaging $5.32 per gallon nationally.