NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University alum Darren Tillis was appointed by Governor JB Pritzker to serve as a member of the Illinois State University Board of Trustees.

It was announced in a press release on June 16 that Pritzker had selected Tillis for this position.

Tillis is currently the owner of Darren Tillis Insurance Agency in Chicago, which is an independent agency with State Farm Insurance Companies.

He has more than 29 years of experience in the insurance and financial services industry. He has also held various leadership roles over the years including as the Chair of Neighborhood Housing Services (NHS) North Lawndale Advisory Board, Co-Chair of Lawndale Community Action Council (CAC), Co-Chair of Hughes Elementary Local School Council, and a member of the Chicago Youth Centers (CYC) North Lawndale Advisory Board.

Tillis is currently a member of the Strategic Human Services Board of Directors and a member of the UCAN Governing Board. He is also a recipient of the Chicago Westside Branch NAACP Nola Bright Community Service Award and the New Covenant Development Corporation Game Changer Award.

Tillis graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Illinois State University.