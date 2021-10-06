“Time for me to drive” Illinois Office of Tourism encourages road-tripping to boost economies statewide

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Illinois Office of Tourism is promoting road trips to boost cities’ economies across the State.

Deputy Director Karla Flannery joined the WMBD This Morning anchors to talk about different places Illinoisans can go.

Additional places Flannery mentioned is Southern Illinois at the Shawnee Forest, Frightfest at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, and taking Ghost tours in Alton, Illinois.

You can learn about more places to travel to in Illinois on the Illinois Office of Tourism’s website here.