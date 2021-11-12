Tinsel the Town is back, featuring almost 100 small businesses

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Sixth Annual Tinsel the Town event invites thousands of shoppers to browse local and small businesses at the Par-A-Dice Hotel and Casino in East Peoria, Friday.

The event features 96 stores from across the Midwest, and welcomed over 1,000 guests on their first night.

Sara O’Shea, the event producer and owner of So Chic Boutique in Peoria and Morton, said this has been the most vendors they’ve had in the history of the event.

“The pandemic has really brought into the forefront how important it is to invest in your community, to invest in the businesses that you want to stay here,” O’Shea said. “To know we’ve been able to grow it during this, and that we’re seeing so much support, is just overwhelming.”

Shoppers can browse the booths by buying tickets online, or at the door. O’Shea said they have sold out of VIP tickets, which gives individuals access to the photo booth, early access to shopping, and entry to Saturday’s event. Every shopper will receive a complimentary drink and a bag of goodies.

The event on Saturday, Nov. 13, starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. General Admission tickets are still available to purchase.

To learn more or buy tickets, visit their website.