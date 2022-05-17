NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal police arrested a Bloomington man after residents identified him in the latest “Manhunt Monday” post on Facebook.

Brandon J. Anderson, 20, was arrested Monday on battery charges after witnesses identified him in a Facebook post from the Normal Police Department titled, “Manhunt Monday.”

The arrest is tied to an incident from May 1 when police were called to the Meijer grocery store on E. College Avenue after a report of a child battered by an unknown man.

Those with information about this case, or any other crimes, are encouraged to contact the Normal Police Department at (309)-454-9916.