BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Thanksgiving is just two days away, and of course, many Illinoisans will be cooking a turkey feast.

The American Red Cross is reminding people to be safe while in the kitchen to avoid extra guests (firefighters) arriving for dinner. According to the Red Cross, kitchen fires are the number one cause of house fires each year.

Brian Williamsen a communications director with the Illinois branch of the American Red Cross said that risk increases during the holidays.

Williamsen said someone should be near the stove at all times while it is on.

“When you are cooking, if you actually have items there that are on the stovetop itself even if you have to run to another room and do something else, go ahead turn those burners off and you can always turn the burners back on when you return to the kitchen,” Williamsen said.

Other tips to remember are: