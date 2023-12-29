SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Alongside dieting and fitness, getting your finances in order is one of the top resolutions people have to kick off the new year.

Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza is asking households to consider starting 2024 with a solid fiscal plan.

“The beginning of a new year is the perfect time to review your finances and set goals for savings, managing debt and planning for the future,” she said. “A thorough analysis of income and expenses may mean the difference between taking the next big family vacation or saving for your child’s college education.”

One tip is to always have some money saved for emergencies. Mendoza said it is recommended to have three to six months’ worth of expenses saved up for things like medical bills, unexpected auto repairs and losing a job.

She encourages everyone to open a savings account and automatically put a portion of their paycheck into it.

Another tip she shared was to review your spending to see if there is anywhere you can cut back. Things to potentially cut include unused gym memberships or streaming subscriptions.

She also said that it is important to review your debt, whether it involves paying off small amounts or tackling debt with high-interest rates. It is also important to pay off credit card debt each month to avoid getting charged interest.

“Think about some of these tips and make reasonable goals,” Mendoza said. “Small successes can help inspire you to tackle larger concerns hanging over your head, like student loan debt or building up a savings account.”

Mendoza also encourages everyone to check their credit report to make sure it is accurate and to report any signs of identity theft.