PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With the frigid temperatures predicted for this weekend and next week, make sure your furry friends are safe when they are outside.

The Tazewell County Animal Control shared some tips on social media for keeping pets safe.

Provide shelter for pets by making sure they can curl up inside and there is a wind block at the door. Also, ensure they have a heated water bowl inside and wipe off any snow-melting chemicals that can hurt their paws.

Pet parents should also shorten walks with their dogs, check for signs of injury, and check with their vets if their pets need additional clothing beyond their fur.

Warning signs of cold-related injuries included trembling, sleepiness, slowed breaths, and dry skin.

For more information, visit the Tazewell County Animal Control’s Facebook page or contact your vet.