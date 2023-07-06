SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Emergency Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IMEA-OHS) released some extreme heat safety awareness tips in an Illinois e-News release Thursday.
July is National Extreme Heat Safety Month, and Illinois State Climatologists said that they believe more than 300 people die from heat-related issues yearly. In Illinois, heat is responsible for the highest number of deaths yearly from weather-related hazards.
Extreme heat can be defined as two or three consecutive days of heat and humidity with a temperature of 90 degrees or more.
Being exposed to extreme heat for a long period of time can be dangerous.
IEMA-OHS’s extreme heat safety awareness tips include:
- About 40 percent of unwanted heat buildup in homes is through windows
- Use awnings or curtains to deflect the sun
- Fans will move air around, but do not lower your temperature
- Use air conditioning inside your home or visit a store or local mall
- Urban homes are more at risk of extreme heat, so know your local cooling centers
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting, and lightweight clothing
- Avoid strenuous activity during midday
- Hydrate with water, not caffeinated or alcoholic beverages
- Never leave children or pets in a vehicle
- Get trained in first aid to help when someone is suffering from heat illness
“Illinois has many days of sweltering high heat, including several 100-degree days,” explained IEMA-OHS Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Know the differences and prevent heat cramps, heat illness, and heat stroke.”