SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Emergency Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IMEA-OHS) released some extreme heat safety awareness tips in an Illinois e-News release Thursday.

July is National Extreme Heat Safety Month, and Illinois State Climatologists said that they believe more than 300 people die from heat-related issues yearly. In Illinois, heat is responsible for the highest number of deaths yearly from weather-related hazards.

Extreme heat can be defined as two or three consecutive days of heat and humidity with a temperature of 90 degrees or more.

Being exposed to extreme heat for a long period of time can be dangerous.

IEMA-OHS’s extreme heat safety awareness tips include:

About 40 percent of unwanted heat buildup in homes is through windows

Use awnings or curtains to deflect the sun

Fans will move air around, but do not lower your temperature

Use air conditioning inside your home or visit a store or local mall

Urban homes are more at risk of extreme heat, so know your local cooling centers

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting, and lightweight clothing

Avoid strenuous activity during midday

Hydrate with water, not caffeinated or alcoholic beverages

Never leave children or pets in a vehicle

Get trained in first aid to help when someone is suffering from heat illness

“Illinois has many days of sweltering high heat, including several 100-degree days,” explained IEMA-OHS Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Know the differences and prevent heat cramps, heat illness, and heat stroke.”