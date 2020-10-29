Halloween is right around the corner; here are some tips for staying safe

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Every sweet tooth’s favorite October holiday is just two days away, and while the pandemic does provide a unique situation, the Illinois Department of Public Health highlights ways to still enjoy the day.

Instead of welcoming kids to your door, the IDPH recommends leaving a bowl of candy on a table or sidewalk in front of your house. Anyone giving out candy should maintain a social distance of at least six feet.

For trick or treaters, make sure to wear a mask, and no, that doesn’t include a costume mask. The IDPH said it must be a facial covering used to prevent COVID-19, saying you should trick or treat in small groups with people that live in the same household.

Peoria Police Department Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said with Halloween falling on a Saturday, she expects people to be out and about.

“If you’re gonna be out trick or treating or having trick or treaters, don’t forget to wash your hands or have hand sanitizer on hand,” said Dotson.

“Of course, don’t eat any candy until you’ve washed your hands and it’s been inspected by an adult. If you’re driving, make sure to look out for those ghouls and goblins, they’re excited going door to door, watch out for children that may dart out between parked cars. We want children to cross the street at crosswalks, but you never know.”

Trick or treating in Peoria will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

There are also several businesses in the area hosting their own Halloween festivities. Click here for more details.

