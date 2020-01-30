Tiritilli announces his plans to run for Normal Mayor

NORMAL, Ill. — Three years ago a Normal man fell just shy of claiming the mayoral office and now he plans to run again.

Marc Tiritilli battled incumbent Chris Koos during the last election and lost by just 11 votes. Since then, he says, he’s been studying his opponent, analyzing everything Koos has done in office.

Three years later, he says he’s the most qualified for the job, and is ready to once again battle for the office.

“We need to be representing the people, rather than governing the people,” he said.

Tiritilli wants to bring a different perspective to the position, by changing the current priorities that many on the council value.

“Some of the projects, it’s not necessarily that the project is good or bad, but the way it has been excuted,” he said. “I have some different ideas that, I think, will be more beneficial to the town.”

He says for years the town has been engaging in projects that have been excecuted poorly, and with his background in teaching and industrial automation, he has a great idea of how things work in the town.

“Normal really needs better priorities, and a better approach to the way we are doing things,” he said. “There’s a lot of people in the community that, I don’t believe, have been represented in a long time.”

WMBD reached out to current mayor Chris Koos who says, he doesn’t want to comment on his decision to run again, at this time.