PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- The holiday season is coming to a close, but the days following Christmas festivities can be sent taking down decorations and exchanging or returning gifts.

Families spend the year, or last couple months of the year, trying to find perfect gifts for loved ones, however, it doesn’t always go as planned. “I’m returning three things that my husband said didn’t fit him quite right. So, I’m not surprised, but it’s okay.” said Lynn Norton, a shopper in Peoria.

Even some gifts you might’ve purchased for yourself don’t end up being what you expected. “Just a small handbag that I actually bought for myself and decided it wouldn’t work for my purpose anymore, so… bringing it back.” said Scarlet Coers, a shopper in Peoria.

The National Retail Federation reports an expected 15.4% of purchases being returned for the 2023 season. This is just under the national average for 2022 at 17.9%. The National Retail Federation reports that $148 billion in holiday merchandise being returned, $25 billion of that being fraudulent returns.

While some are out doing returns and exchanges, others are finding deals on merchandise that wasn’t sold, or preparing for the 2024 holiday season by buying next year’s wrapping paper.