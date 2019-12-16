‘Tis the Season: Local elementary students reminded that giving is better than getting

DUNLAP, Ill. — Kids at Banner Elementary School are making sure no kid goes without a gift this holiday season.

Monday, they dropped off truck-loads of gifts to kids at the Children’s Home Association of Illinois.

“This is the spirit of giving, the time of giving and I think they really look forward to this, just as much of a win for our kids as it is for the kids at the Children’s Home I think they really get a sense of giving this time of year,” said Principal of Banner Elementary Greg Fairchild.

Together the school raised over $5,300 and went shopping for the gifts this morning. The gifts ranged from toys, clothing and even school supplies.

“What most people don’t realize is how many kids in our community don’t receive gifts and there’s thousands. We’re just one of the great agencies in town that collect gifts that collect funds and disperse these gifts and I think it’s memories that will last forever,” said CEO of the Children’s Home, Matt George.

This is something Banner Elementary has been doing for over 20 years.

This annual event helps remind the kids of the true meaning of Christmas.

“We receive thousands of gifts a year and we had 1200 kids who were adopted this year that were listed and I say it every year it’s one of the most giving communities and this time of year it just proves it,” said George.

Organizers say they are working to get these gifts out to the kids as soon as possible.