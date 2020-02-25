‘Tis the Season: Scam calls higher during tax season

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD)– With tax season comes an influx of scammers trying to capitalize on unsuspecting people. Law enforcement officials say this time of year you can expect to get more calls from scammers looking to get money.

“It is getting close to tax time right now so everybody will probably start receiving these calls,” said Tazewell County deputy sheriff, John Shalenberger.

Deputy Shalenberger says combating these calls is not easy.

“It is very frustrating because we feel sorry for the people that do get scammed with this because a lot of times there’s no way we can get their money back because we don’t know where the source is being done at,” Shalenberger said.

In Woodford County, scammers are posing as deputies asking for bail money or saying there’s a warrant out for your arrest. Deputy Chief, Dennis Tipsword says law enforcement would never alert you in that way.

Scam calls registering as the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office are asking people to pay for bail money.

“The Sheriff’s office would never call that they’d have a warrant and secondly we never ask for money over the phone, all of our bonding is done here in the jail,” Tipsword said.

Deputy Chief Dennis Tipsword from the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office says if you are wondering if the phone call is legit don’t hesitate to reach out.

“Absolutely call back in here and we can verify if it was a legitimate call or not,” Tipsword said.

Tipsword also says he does not believe the suspicious call to be done by anyone local and that these types of cases are difficult to solve.

Both deputies say if you receive any type of scam call, dial the non-emergency lines for local law enforcement so they can let others know through social media.