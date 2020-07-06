TNT’s Sports Bar and Grill to close Peoria Heights location

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The location will close with a final $2 “U Call It” event on Saturday, July 11 at 4 p.m. before it closes for good on Sunday, July 12.
The Peoria Heights location is closing to celebrate the owner moving toward retirement according to its Facebook post. The event will not include Long Islands and will be open while supplies last.
For the entire week leading up to the event, the Peoria Heights location will be open Wednesday through Sunday each day at 4 p.m. TNT’s plans to expand hours and menu options at the East Peoria location.
