PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents in Central Illinois have a few weeks to decide if they want to opt out of a bulk buying program that could lead to lower electric bills.

There are about 115,000 individual accounts, or bill payers, in Peoria, Stark, Marshall, Tazewell and Mason counties that could participate. Nearly all municipalities within those counties are part of the energy aggregation program.

The idea is pretty simple. Get a large buying pool and leverage that buying power to lock in a fixed rate for a set amount of time. The theory is that by buying and selling electricity as a commodity, those in the program could get a better rate for each kilowatt hour.

Residents in Peoria County and the city have been in such a program for more than a decade after a referendum was approved in 2012. There’s the option to not participate but a resident has to make that choice or they are automatically included.

Last year, when rates soared due to world and political events, both City Hall and the county agreed to withdraw from the program to allow residents to try to find relief on the open market.

But after things stabilized, the county and the city were able to negotiate a new deal with Ohio-based Energy Harbor to provide electricity. The fixed rate, through December 2025, will be 9.95 cents for every kilowatt hour, said Peoria County Administrator Scott Sorrel.

Below are a few questions and answers regarding the program.

Why do an aggregation program?

The program is kind of like placing a bet. A community bets the price they lock in will be lower, over time, than the market value on any given day. Sorrel said electricity is bought and sold as other commodities like oil.

Right now, he said, Ameren’s rate is about a penny to a 1.5 cents lower than the rate secured by the aggregation program. But that could change, he said.

“We lock in a certain pricing, regardless of where the markets are going forward. That price, per kilowatt hour, is good through December 2025,” he said.

How was this company selected

Sorrel said the buying block used a consultant which investigated various power generators and companies to find out which would give the five municipalities involved the best rate possible.

Previously, Peoria County used Homefield Energy, whose contract expired last year. With the change in supplier, notices were sent out this month to homeowners and businesses giving them the chance to voluntarily opt out of the program.

The notices seemed like out of the blue, Sorrel said, as it’s been years since the last notices went out. And as such, many people were caught by surprise.

How can it help me?

There are protections for both the customers and the power generators, he said. Generators know how much money they need to make each day, week or month. And customers are given a guarantee that their rates will stay the same, regardless of the geopolitical climate.

Sorrel said it’s unlikely that prices will rise like they did last year because “the markets have now settled out and rightsized themselves for all those factors that we were seeing a year ago.”

What is going to fluctuate is Ameren’s pricing as they can only guarantee rates for 12 months, he said.

How will things change?

Sorrel said not much. Bills will still come from Ameren Illinois but there’ll be a line referring to Energy Harbor.

Again, people are automatically included in the program unless they choose to opt out. If that’s your choice, then one must fill out a form that was included in a mailing this month and send it back to Energy Harbor.

Once a person is out, they can’t get back in for at least 12 months and would be charged whatever Ameren’s rate is.

Sorrel said this will not affect natural gas rates.

What if you still have more questions?

Visit Energy Harbor’s website or call (877) 793-8921.