To shoot or not shoot? Women learn how to safely conceal and carry

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– To shoot or not shoot, that’s just one of many scenarios central Illinois women learned in Peoria’s concealed carry class.

On Sunday, women in Peoria learned how to safely use a gun to defend themselves and their families in a training course.

“This is a 16-hour state-mandated Illinois concealed carry course,” said course instructor, Brian Wood.

Participants learn the laws and rules by the book. After that, ladies get to shoot at the range and shoot on a virtual simulator placing them in situations like a home robbery or carjacking.

“So they’re actually put into situations where they actually have to decide whether they shoot or don’t, can they evade, can they escape. Are they able to make different decisions that it doesn’t end up in taking someone’s life,” Wood said.

Brian Wood, owner, and instructor at Good Shepherd Defense and Training preaches safety when carrying a firearm. Something he tells every class he teaches.

“We want to make sure that they are responsible–part of that responsibility is making sure that they are safe, but also that they’re carrying out their 2nd Amendment rights in a responsible and safe manner for others,” Wood said.

Good Shepherd hosts a variety of classes throughout the year.