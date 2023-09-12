PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council is tackling tobacco topics. At Tuesday’s council meeting three ordinances were received and filed concerning tobacco licensing. Council will vote on the ordinances at the next meeting.

The current moratorium on tobacco licenses was approved in July. If council denies to lift the temporary ban it’ll be in place until October. The purpose of the moratorium was to create new guidelines since the city is oversaturated with tobacco shops.

The city’s legal department has now proposed two class distinctions for businesses. Class one includes businesses who receive less than 50% of sales from tobacco or nicotine alternative products. These would include your local grocery stores such as Hy-Vee or Kroger. Class two included businesses who have more than 50% of sales from tobacco or nicotine alternative products. Tobacco only shops would fall in class two.

Class one stores will have a yearly fee of $500. The cap for this group is 135 businesses and their are currently 103 that fall into class one. The yearly fee for class two stores will increase to $1,000. The city is already maxed out with 15 stores that fall into class two. The legal department said that additional businesses that classify as class two can submit a special use application with the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Corporation Counsel Patrick Hayes said the model is business friendly for places that offer a broader array of products while also giving council the chance to control how many tobacco only businesses are in the city.

“Retailers who wouldn’t be in areas without the ability to have those profit items. And not have that opportunity diminished by having single-product retailers near them taking those sales,” said Hayes. “So, this is very business friendly for the types of business that we want to attract to our neighborhoods.”

To see the proposed zoning regulations for the two classes click here.

Council also approved a total of $1,143,217.48 to go towards cleaning and repurposing contaminated land on SW Adams Street. In 2013 the city purchased land that was used for auto sales and a junk yard. Despite cleaning up between 2,000 to 3,000 tires, the soil remained contaminated. Joe Dulin, Director of Community Development, said the changes will make the land marketable.

“We knew back in 2013 when we started this process of acquiring these parcels that it wasn’t going to be a quick solution to clean up an existing brownfield,” said Dulin. “The item in front of you gets us to that final place where we can say that we have a clean site and a brownfield removed from our community.”

The next city council meeting is scheduled for September 26.