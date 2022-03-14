PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This week the Illinois Emergency Management Association is working with other local and regional agencies to spread the word about flood safety.

Kevin Sur, with the Illinois Emergency Management Association, said that flooding can happen even in areas that are not right along rivers and streams.

“We have many communities across Illinois that may not have that kind of flood risk, but do not be lulled into that mindset of, ‘Oh it’s never going to happen to here.’ We are seeing serious severe weather happen in parts of Illinois that we’ve never seen before, and flooding is the most common disaster across the United States,” said Sur.

However, there are some factors Illinois residents need to keep in mind when water starts to rise.

“Just six inches of water can really knock you down, so if you’re walking along through six inches of a flooded roadway, or waterway, or walkway, it can knock you down. And if you’re in your vehicle, one foot of water can really sweep your vehicle away,” said Sur.

As Brian Williamsen with the American Red Cross shared, there are a few items you can stow away before the rain starts to fall.

“That emergency kit. Make sure you have your emergency kit ready before any type of disaster could occur. In this case, flooding. You want to make sure you have those non-perishables there, food, and water in your kit and make sure that your batteries, weather radio, things along those lines,” said Williamsen.

Sur also said that staying weather aware is critical.

“Know the differences between flood watches, flood advisories, and flood warnings are incredibly important,” said Sur.