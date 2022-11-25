PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person has been arrested after a two-year-old sustained a serious injury in an accidental shooting on Thursday evening.

According to a press release Friday, Peoria Police were alerted Thursday evening around 8:15 p.m. that a two-year-old child had been taken to a local hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers determined the incident occurred at a residence in the 400 block of E. Archer. Members of the Peoria Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Crime Scene Unit (CSU) and Patrol Unit immediately responded and initiated an investigation.

During the course of their investigation, police determined the shooting was accidental.

However, 24-year-old Jordan M. Parker was subsequently arrested for endangering the life and health of a child.

Parker was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.