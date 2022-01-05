Tomorrow marks 1 year anniversary of Jan. 6 insurrection

FILE – Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. A federal judge has refused to throw out a key charge against two men accused of storming the U.S. Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich ruled on Friday that an obstruction charge applies to the Justice Department’s case against Ronald Sandlin and Nathaniel DeGrave. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tomorrow marks the year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection on the government.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said during the insurrection, five people died, 140 law enforcement officers were attacked, and now, 700 people are facing criminal charges, with some already in prison.

He said it was the first time in history that there has been that kind of violence with an attempt to overcome the constitution, with a mob trying to stop the electoral college vote.

But, the Senator said there is a lesson to be learned here.

“The bottom line is this… whether you’re a democrat, a republican, a liberal, a conservative, whatever your views on any subject, violence is never acceptable. That oughta be the lesson we take out of January 6th, 2021. We learned the hard way, that is no way to run a nation,” he said.

He explained everybody needs to be honest with themselves and face the truth.