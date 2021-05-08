Tom’s WALK4CHOI comes to an end after four years

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After 152 miles trekked over two weeks, Tom Brewer crossed the finish line in Peoria with friends and family on Saturday, ending his four-year fundraiser for Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

Since 2018, Tom’s Walk4CHOI has raised almost 50,000 dollars, aiming to raise 20,000 dollars this year.

The Tremont man who walked a giant cross across Illinois said he started the fundraiser because he wanted to give back to his community and ensure the health of future generations. He said it felt like a responsibility to take care of others.

“It’s sort of a thanksgiving for good health,” Brewer said. “I wanted to pay it forward, some day one of my descendants may need it, so I want them to be here.”

Brewer said he’s happy to have finished his goal and help others, but said he is already planning future fundraising events.