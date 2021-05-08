Tom’s WALK4CHOI comes to an end after four years

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After 152 miles trekked over two weeks, Tom Brewer crossed the finish line in Peoria with friends and family on Saturday, ending his four-year fundraiser for Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

Since 2018, Tom’s Walk4CHOI has raised almost 50,000 dollars, aiming to raise 20,000 dollars this year.

The Tremont man who walked a giant cross across Illinois said he started the fundraiser because he wanted to give back to his community and ensure the health of future generations. He said it felt like a responsibility to take care of others.

“It’s sort of a thanksgiving for good health,” Brewer said. “I wanted to pay it forward, some day one of my descendants may need it, so I want them to be here.”

Brewer said he’s happy to have finished his goal and help others, but said he is already planning future fundraising events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News