Tons of Peorians gathered downtown for the 27th YULE Like Peoria Celebrations

PEORIA, Ill. — Thanksgiving is over but there’s a new holiday just around the corner.

Hundreds of Peorians flooded the downtown streets for the 27th Annual YULE like Peoria Walk-A-Bout. The event gets everyone into the spirit of giving as many local businesses opened their doors to the community, showing them what Peoria has to offer.

“If you have an opportunity to get out and support local business, and the events that are happening here in Peoria, do it,” said Courtney Rixner. “It is all of us who are vibrantly involved that keep these things growing.”

For years local businesses in Peoria have been putting on the YULE celebrations.

“It’s something that we can go do after thanksgiving that gets us outside,” said Natalie Brown. “You see the Christmas lights and get to enjoy some wonderful music.”

The event begins with the Annual Lighting of Trees at the Peoria County Courthouse, and continues as community members travel from stop to stop, seeing places they might not get to visit any other day.

“We wanted to take our new daughter Everley and be able to show places we don’t get to go often,” said Joe Piechura. “It’s nice to see the lighting and get to see other people from Peoria.”

There were carolers, tons of red Santa hats and balloons for the little ones. Everyone says if you have the chance to go, do it , because it is something you won’t forget.