Legendary singer Tony Bennett is making his way to Peoria.

The Peoria Civic Center announced Monday that Bennett will perform at 8 p.m. May 25, on his “I Left My Heart” Tour.

Some of the 92-year-old’s most popular songs include “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “The Lady is a Tramp” and “I Wanna Be Around.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster and at the Peoria Civic Center Box Office. a

For more ticket information, visit http://bit.ly/2MUCiU5.