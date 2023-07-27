PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD)– When it is hot out, people get ice cream. But can the heat actually deter customers?

Aidan Derry is a manager at Emack & Bolios in Peoria Heights, and he fears weather this hot may actually be hampering business.

“I would say it’s almost hurting it. It’s been really hot outside obviously, and it’s almost as if people are scared to come outside because it’s so hot,” said Derry.

Derry continued, “Before the heatwave, it was pretty busy most days, especially weekends.”

This year’s heatwave is unique compared to past summers. Derry said this is the first time business has slowed from the weather.

He explained, “I think it’s just exceptional this year. Usually, when it gets hot, people want to go get ice cream. But now it seems to be the opposite.”

Heatwave or no heatwave, Derry said Emack & Bolios is still the best place to get ice cream. Their ice cream is liquid-based, not powder.

