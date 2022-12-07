The Peoria Symphony Orchestra is putting a modern twist on a classic musical production for their December concert. Handel’s Messiah was originally performed in 1971, but was then reimagined and dubbed “Too Hot to Handel” in 1993. This modern take keeps the production’s recognizable, iconic elements while playing with the genres of jazz, R&B, and gospel music.



Learn more about the special guests taking part in this year’s December concert (including a very special local celebrity) by watching our interview with MacKenzie Taylor. You can also find out more about VIP tickets and the special perks that come with those.



Check out the Peoria Symphony Orchestra website to purchase tickets and for more information.

Two concerts will be held on Saturday, December 10th at the Scottish Rite Theatre in Peoria, IL. The lobby will open up at 2:30 PM and 7:00 PM respectively.



