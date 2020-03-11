‘Top 9 in the 309’ boasts civic pride in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Civic pride is what the Big Table Peoria is focusing on this week.

Officially known as ‘309 Week,’ Wednesday’s event was ‘Top 9 in the 309.’

Community members came to Craft 309 inside the Four Points Hotel in downtown Peoria and shared what their favorite things are in the Peoria Area.

“We’re just trying to continue to highlight some of the favorite things that we as locals have to celebrate in our area and really promote that civic pride. We’re from here, we live here. When you create a place you want to live, you create a place where people want to work, start a business, start a family,” said Ashley Randall, Public Relations Coordinator for the Peoria Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Some of the topics people would discuss were attractions, dining and drinks, sports, outdoors, the arts, and other miscellaneous things.

“We want to show community pride. The way I look at it, I’m from the area as a local. When visitors come to the area, I have my favorite places to go, my favorite things to see. They are the insider tips of what you can tell people and direct them to go to,” Randall said.