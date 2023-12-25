PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dominating the local news for crime and court stories was the ongoing issues with gun violence in Peoria.

Peoria saw high levels of gun violence again in 2023 and while the overall homicide rate wasn’t at record levels, 26 people lost their lives due to homicide — many due to firearms.

Shootings and how to cool down the streets was the top crime story of the year. In a two month stretch from the beginning of August through late September, 10 people died. Several more were shot including five in the 2200 block of West Marquette Street on Aug. 31, 2023.

City Hall spent thousands of dollars on grassroots efforts to quell the violence, but despite that, one longtime group shuttered its doors due to fiscal woes.

The victims came from all parts of the city and included several minors including 15-year-old Emarion L. Carpenter who died on June 18 at the RiverWest Apartments.

But it wasn’t gun violence that drew media attention. One was that of Stephanie Melgoza, a former Bradley University student who was under the influence when her car struck two pedestrians in East Peoria, killing them both. She was sentenced to 14 years in prison in April, just over a year after the April 10, 2022, incident in the 3300 block of North Main Street in East Peoria.

But she wasn’t the only person who was sentenced for a DUI accident. 18-year-old Clayton Bell also received a 14-year prison term — the maximum — for the Feb. 27, 2022, crash on West Pfeiffer Road just outside Bartonville that killed Mia Dusek. Bell and others had been drinking that night and went to that stretch of road which is fairly near Limestone High School to “catch” air on the hilly roads.

Other high-profile cases in 2023 involved animal cruelty allegations. In July, several dogs were found on a boat docked in Downtown Peoria. Six of those dogs were malnourished and one was found dead. Three people were ultimately charged in connection with that incident but their cases are pending.

In another animal cruelty case, a Princeville woman faces possible prison time and another man has a case pending in connection with an animal shelter in that Peoria County village.

An animal control officer with Peoria County Animal Protection Services had asked for assistance from a sheriff’s deputy regarding the residence. Once there, the deputy and the caseworker observed deplorable conditions at the home that included a boarded-up shed where the dogs were being held, piles of feces two to three inches deep and several dogs covered with feces and flies, according to court records. One dog was dead.

Stacy Mueller, 42, was charged with and has since pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals. Another person, Stephen Kalb, 42, faces the same count. His case is set for a February trial.

Over the summer, Peoria learned of a neurosurgery resident at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center who was charged with dozens of counts of unauthorized videotaping. Henry Chang, 29, was accused of putting video cameras into bathrooms at the hospital. Officials believe there were more than 50 victims. His trial is set for May.

Then in early November, after a two-plus week trial, the former developers of the Hotel Pere Marquette were found guilty of fraud and money laundering in connection with the redevelopment of the city’s oldest hotel. The convictions closed the circle on a fiscal and public relations mess that the city of Peoria faced for more than a decade.

The trial, held in Peoria’s federal court, featured City Manager Patrick Urich and former mayor, Jim Ardis, as witnesses for federal prosecutors who laid out a scheme that both men used the hotel to fund themselves and not the redevelopment which was partially funded by City Hall.

December saw a horrific child neglect trial that resulted in the death of a 8-year-old boy, Navin Jones. Found unresponsive at his parents home on Peoria’s East Bluff on March 29, 2022, Navin weighed just 30 pounds.

The room he was in was tied shut. There was urine and feces throughout the room. He had one bed, one dresser, and one toy in the room. There were marks showing alleged abuse, prosecutors have said, on his face, body, arms, and legs.

Prosecutors had alleged he and Navin’s mother, Stephanie Jones, withheld food, water and medical care for months until the boy’s body simply gave out. Walker, Navin’s dad, contended it was Jones, not him who neglected the boy. She’s already pleaded guilty and awaiting sentencing.

Walker faces up to life in prison when sentenced in February.